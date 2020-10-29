Officials Back Portland Protesters' Challenge To Fed Agents

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A group of 80 former and current law enforcement officials, including eight Democratic attorneys general and the district attorney representing Portland, Oregon, on Thursday called for a judge to restrict the federal deployment of troops to U.S. cities, saying the "abusive" tactics unleashed amid protests this year risks "lasting damage to the entire justice system." In an amicus brief submitted in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C., on behalf of the group Don't Shoot Portland, the collection of criminal justice leaders said the federal intervention in Portland and other cities this summer was unconstitutional and a threat to public safety....

