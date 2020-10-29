Arbitrator Says NLRB Stonewalled Its Workers' Union

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board sabotaged talks with its workers' union over ground rules for negotiating their next collective bargaining agreements, an arbitrator said, ordering the agency to act in good faith amid ongoing conflicts in contract talks. Arbitrator M. David Vaughn said Wednesday the agency thwarted the National Labor Relations Board Professional Association "at each juncture of the bargaining, mediation and impasse processes," steering talks to a dead end — and appealing to federal labor relations overseers to intervene — while there was still room to agree. "Simply stated, the agency chose to end bargaining and proceed to impasse before...

