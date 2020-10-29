Green Groups Say EPA Far Behind On Industrial Flaring Rules

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups have followed through on their promise to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to update pollution standards for industrial flares as required under the Clean Air Act obligation, launching a suit in D.C. federal court Thursday. The Environmental Integrity Project and several other groups told the court in a newly filed complaint that the agency has abdicated its responsibility to periodically review and improve standards for flares at petrochemical plants and other industrial sites. The groups allege the protocols haven't been updated in decades and the agency was warned of the impending litigation in two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS