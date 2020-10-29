Texas Justices Mull Preemption In Houston Propane Reg Case

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court questioned Thursday whether a propane industry group must individually challenge each Houston city regulation it alleges is preempted by a state law, or if it can attack the entire set or regulations collectively, and also whether the group has standing to mount the challenge. In the lawsuit that pits the Texas Propane Gas Association against the city, both sides petitioned the state's high court for review last year. The TPGA argues any local rules are "preempted as a blanket matter" by Chapter 113 of the Texas Natural Resources Code — also known as the Liquefied Petroleum Gas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS