NJ College Must Face Professor's Bias And Retaliation Claims

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A professor alleging gender bias and retaliation in her demotion by a New Jersey college won revival of key portions of her suit in a state appellate court ruling Thursday. New Jersey Superior Court Judges Robert J. Gilson and Scott J. Moynihan, reversing parts of a trial court's summary judgment dismissing all the professor's claims, ruled that she can pursue allegations she lost her position due to gender discrimination and harassment by her supervisor and retaliation for whistleblowing related to student harassment. In remanding her claims back to the trial court, the judges said there was sufficient evidence to create disputes over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS