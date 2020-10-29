NY Banks, Financial Firms Urged To Prep For Climate Risks

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- New York's Department of Financial Services issued guidance on Thursday saying that banks, cryptocurrency companies and other financial institutions under its oversight need to begin preparing for the financial impacts of climate change, becoming the first banking regulator in the U.S. to lay out such risk management expectations. In an industry letter, NYDFS Superintendent Linda Lacewell said that climate change is a source of "unprecedented" potential financial risk and could accordingly threaten the health of New York-regulated financial institutions, so it's up to her agency and other regulators like it to make sure these firms "have appropriate risk-management frameworks in place...

