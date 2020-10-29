Texas County Cites Privacy Concerns In Doc Access Fight

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Harris County has asked a Texas federal judge to deny a legal news organization's request for the county to give instant access to electronic court filings, arguing that quickly releasing documents PACER-style would create privacy concerns for minors and other vulnerable parties. The county's district clerk said Wednesday that Courthouse News Service is attempting to break a settlement it made in 2009 to end the news organization's suit seeking quicker document production. In exchange for ending that earlier litigation, Harris County agreed to pay $253,000 in attorney fees and to provide same-day document access for anything filed within business hours and...

