Hertz Cleared For $1.6B Ch. 11 Loan To Replenish Its Fleet

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global Holdings Inc. received permission Thursday from a Delaware judge to borrow $1.6 billion to fund its operations through 2021 and finance needed fleet expansion purchases. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Thomas E. Lauria of White & Case LLP said the terms of the lending facility, which is being provided by a group of existing secured lenders, contain remarkable concessions that are becoming a rarity during the COVID-19 pandemic while most lenders are tightening control over borrowers. The loan comes in the form of $1.6 billion in new money that can be borrowed by Hertz in multiple...

