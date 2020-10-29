10th Circ. Halts Colo. Coal Mining Work Fought By Advocates

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday blocked an Arch Resources Inc. unit from doing any construction work at a Colorado mine site, siding with environmentalists that said the company illegally proceeded despite an earlier finding that the project had been improperly approved by the federal government. A three-judge panel enjoined Mountain Coal Co. LLC "from imminently bulldozing additional drilling pads ... and drilling methane ventilation boreholes in preparation for coal mining in the Sunset Roadless Area," referring to a section of Colorado's Gunnison National Forest. High Country Conservation Advocates and other green groups had asked the appeals court to step in after...

