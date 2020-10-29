Davis Polk Steers Asia-Focused Blank-Check Co.'s $175M IPO

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., a Hong Kong-based blank-check company looking to acquire an Asian business with growth potential, went public Thursday after raising a $175 million initial public offering, steered by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters counsel White & Case LLP. Duddell Street, which is formed by investment manager Maso Capital, sold 17.5 million shares at $10 each. Its shares began trading on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday under the symbol "DSAC." Blank-check companies, also known as special-purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money through IPOs to acquire a private company and take it public. Their acquisition targets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS