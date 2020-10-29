Suit Over $2B Presidio Sale Should Survive, Chancery Told

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A proposed shareholder class told a vice chancellor Thursday it has offered enough evidence to move forward with a lawsuit asserting information technology services firm Presidio Inc. was unfairly sold for $2.1 billion to an affiliate of private equity firm BC Partners last year due to pressure from its controlling shareholder. During a hearing held virtually, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster reserved decision on motions asking him to toss the lawsuit filed last year by a proposed class led by Firefighters' Pension System of the City of Kansas City, Missouri Trust. The suit seeks damages for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty...

