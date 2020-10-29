RE Firms Get Last Crack At Disclosure In $300M Fraud Suit

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 4:38 PM GMT) -- Two real estate businesses have until the middle of November to turn over evidence as a Kazakh paper conglomerate seeks to enforce a $300 million fraud lawsuit against its former boss or they will lose the case, a judge said on Thursday. Judge Andrew Baker extended the time the property companies, Unistarel Corp. and Dencora Ltd., have to meet their disclosure obligations at the High Court to Kazakhstan Kagazy until Nov. 13. But the judge added a condition — an order striking out their defense if they fail to turn over thousands of documents held by their lawyer. The judge said the extension was...

