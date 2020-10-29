Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ, Medtronic Agree To $9M Deal Over Restaurant Kickbacks

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Medtronic USA Inc. agreed Thursday to fork over $9 million to the federal government to settle allegations that the medical device maker participated in a decade-long scheme to funnel kickbacks to a neurosurgeon by footing the bill for lavish events at the Brazilian restaurant he owns.

The U.S. Department of Justice said it reached the deal to resolve claims that Minnesota-based Medtronic paid kickbacks to neurosurgeon Wilson Asfora by picking up an $87,000 tab for over a hundred social events at his Sioux Falls, South Dakota, restaurant in return for Asfora's use of Medtronic's infusion pumps during spinal surgeries.

While the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!