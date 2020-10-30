GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom fined Marriott International the equivalent of $23.7 million for its massive data breach, and a former AT&T sales director sued the company for allegedly systematically clearing out older workers and hiding the discrimination with a phased layoff approach. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ UK Fines Marriott £18.4M for Massive Customer Data Breach The U.K.'s data watchdog said on Friday that it has fined Marriott International £18.4 million ($23.7 million), a steep drop from the £99 million penalty that the regulator had initially proposed, after failings by the...

