Navajo Nation Accuses Farmers Of Illegally Growing Hemp

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation has sued more than two dozen farmers in a New Mexico tribal court for allegedly cultivating hemp illegally, escalating a crackdown on what it says are unlawful growing operations that spoil the environment. The suit Wednesday in Shiprock District Court accuses 33 farmers of illegally growing marijuana and hemp on their land, violating Navajo laws that ban hemp production until the federal government approves its plan for regulating the crop, according to a press release. Navajo Nation Attorney General Doreen N. McPaul said in a statement that the growing operations are "irreparably injuring and contaminating the nation's lands, waters and other natural resources." "Despite legislation that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS