Trump Admin. Finalizes Health Plan Price Transparency Rule

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration finalized regulations Thursday requiring private-sector health care plans to disclose treatment prices and cost-sharing information online, so plan participants can get a sense of how much they'll be paying before going to the doctor. Roughly 200 million Americans would have access to an online self-service tool by 2024 under the regulation, proposed last fall in response to an executive order and pushed out Thursday by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury. "Through a shopping tool available through their plan or insurance company, consumers will be able to see the negotiated rate between their...

