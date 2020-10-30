Russian Bank Accused Of Misusing Courts In Conspiracy Suit

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 6:31 PM GMT) -- A commodities trading company has sued a Gazprombank Group subsidiary for damages, alleging it wrongfully obtained English and Swiss freezing orders with the predominant aim of incapacitating its business. Integral Petroleum SA alleges Bank GPB International SA secured freezing orders in England and Switzerland — which were later discharged — so its affiliates would have less competition for tendered contracts, according to a particulars of claim filed Wednesday. The company alleges Bank GPB obtained a freezing injunction against it after one of its affiliates, Jizzakh Petroleum, lost out to Integral on a contract to supply jet fuel to Uzbekistan Airways. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS