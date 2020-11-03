App Developer Denies Scraping Data In Facebook Suit

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 6:50 PM GMT) -- A U.K. app developer accused by Facebook of abusing the social media platform has told a London judge that his software did not have the capability to harvest personal data from unwitting users. Fatih Haltas says his company MobiBurn Ltd. "had no interest in collecting data from Facebook" in response to a High Court lawsuit accusing him of collecting personal information from users through malicious use of software development kits. "The MobiBurn servers were not programmed to collect Facebook data and were thus technically incapable of doing so," Oct. 28 defense documents said. "What MobiBurn servers collected ... and only with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS