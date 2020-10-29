5 Spooky Intellectual Property Battles For Halloween

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- With Halloween right around the corner, Law360 is breaking down the spookiest intellectual property news from the past year, ranging from Playboy Bunny costumes to the "Dancing Pumpkin Man" meme to Katy Perry's Halloween Instagram post. The newest case came just this week, when Playboy accused an online retailer called Fashion Nova of selling Halloween costumes that copied the iconic look of the Playboy Bunny. "Throughout the peak of the Halloween costume season, Fashion Nova prominently featured its infringing products on the landing page of its website to attract consumers not only to its infringing products, but to its holiday costume...

