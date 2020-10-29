$10M SEC Whistleblower Award Follows Record Year

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced its latest whistleblower award for upwards of $10 million on the heels of a fiscal year that saw record whistleblower payouts and in the wake of the regulator's record-shattering biggest payment ever. Jane Norberg, the chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, said in a Thursday statement that the whistleblower who received the sum played a critical role in an SEC investigation. The whistleblower, defendant and nature of the case were not disclosed. "Today's award demonstrates the significant contributions that whistleblowers can make to substantially assist investigations and help the Commission save...

