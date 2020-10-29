US Cos. Seek Probes Of Yarn Imports From 4 Countries

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. yarn manufacturers urged the federal government to investigate polyester textured yarn imports from four countries, alleging that the products are being sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S., hurting domestic producers. North Carolina-based Unifi Manufacturing Inc. and South Carolina-based Nan Ya Plastics Corp. told the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday that the dumping margins of yarn imports from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are as high as 65%. Unifi and Na Ya said that as a result of foreign producers' dumping their yarn exports in the U.S., they have lost sales...

