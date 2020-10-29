Gov't To Pay $1M To End Suit Over VA Patient's Death

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to pay $1 million to resolve a suit accusing a Veterans Affairs hospital's staffers of negligently administering medication to an opioid-dependent patient, causing cardiac arrest and leading to his death, according to documents filed in Pennsylvania federal court. U.S. District Judge Karen Spencer Marston was asked on Wednesday to sign off on a deal to end a suit accusing medical staff at Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia of providing negligent treatment to patient Steven Romano Jr. that caused his death. The patient was admitted for treatment of opioid dependence in October 2017,...

