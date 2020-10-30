DC Court Revives Suit Over Former Police Atty's Firing

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit from a former attorney for the city's police department who claims he was wrongly fired for viewing the department's medical records in connection with a private lawsuit outside of work. The three-judge panel remanded the case to the city's Office of Employee Appeals to reconsider whether Widmon Butler's termination was timely in adherence to the city's policy, according to the appellate court's opinion. The department first found out about Butler's alleged misconduct in August 2013, but terminated him on Oct. 4, 2014, while the U.S. attorney's office and the department's...

