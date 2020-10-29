Hemostemix Says Data Co. Is Holding Drug Trial Data Captive

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology company Hemostemix Inc. on Wednesday accused its data hosting contractor of refusing to provide access to its clinical trial data on a potential heart disease medication, according to a suit lodged in California federal court. Hemostemix said it has poured more than $38 million into the development of ACP-01, a drug for ischemia diseases, like angina and heart disease. The clinical trial for the drug is now nearing a critical point at which Hemostemix may be able to announce that it is safe and effective, according to the complaint. Hemostemix is the Food and Drug Administration-approved sponsor of the trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS