Amazon Accused Of Selling Cosmetics With Toxic Chemicals

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Consumer Advocacy Group Inc. has sued Amazon in California state court for allegedly violating state law by selling beauty products that contain a chemical known to cause cancer. In a complaint filed Wednesday, the group says two sets of "Beauty Cases" sold through the site contain diethyl hexyl phthalate and bis (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, or DEHP, which the state included on a list of chemicals known to cause cancer and male reproductive toxicity. According to the complaint, under Proposition 65 of the state's Health and Safety Code, companies that sell products with known toxic chemicals, such as DEHP, must give "clear and...

