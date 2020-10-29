Accusers Say Weinstein Ch. 11 Plan Devalues Their Claims

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Women who haven't settled their sexual misconduct allegations against former film mogul Harvey Weinstein objected Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court to the Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement for Weinstein's movie studio, saying it devalues their claims. In the objection, the women say the Chapter 11 plan values their claims at $1 each and is a clear attempt to diminish their voting power when the plan is solicited for acceptance by creditors. The bankruptcy code requires acceptance of two-thirds of the value of claims in a creditor class for that class to be deemed to have accepted the plan, and the women's...

