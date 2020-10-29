Law360's The Term: Justice Barrett Enters Election Storm

This Week
S2, E5: Justice Barrett Enters
Election Storm
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
This week, the team gives some background details on Justice Barrett's first week on First Street, including her socially distanced swearing-in ceremony and whose offices she will be using for her chambers.
Next, Natalie breaks down a flurry of opinions on Wisconsin's mail-in ballot deadline, and why Justice Brett Kavanaugh's take on the case spurred so much controversy. Jimmy then dives into the court's decisions on the deadlines in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, and why Justice Barrett's recusals don't mean she won't weigh in on election disputes.
Finally, the team looks ahead to the Supreme Court's November session and a pair of cases with broad implications for juvenile criminal defendants and LGBTQ rights.
