Law360's The Term: Justice Barrett Enters Election Storm

This Week

S2, E5: Justice Barrett Enters

Election Storm Your browser does not support the audio element.



Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Justice Amy Coney Barrett took her judicial oath and received her new chambers this week before finding herself at the center of a hurricane of election litigation where she could play a decisive role. Catch up on the U.S. Supreme Court 's last-minute election maneuvering with The Term.Each week on, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.This week, the team gives some background details on Justice Barrett's, including her socially distanced swearing-in ceremony and whose offices she will be using for her chambers.Next, Natalie breaks down a flurry of opinions on Wisconsin's, and why Justice Brett Kavanaugh's take on the case spurred so much controversy. Jimmy then dives into the court's decisions on the deadlines in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, and why Justice Barrett's recusals don't mean she won't weigh in on election disputes.Finally, the team looks ahead to the Supreme Court's November session and a pair of cases with broad implications for juvenile criminal defendants and LGBTQ rights.More information about the show can be found. You can also subscribe on, Google Play and. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.