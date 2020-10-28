High Court Won't Stop Pa., NC Ballot Deadline Extensions

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- In decisions issued without input from Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined GOP-backed bids to cancel multiday extensions for receiving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The court left standing, for now, a disputed decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from last month holding that ballots postmarked on Election Day could be counted in the upcoming election so long as county election boards receive them by Nov. 6. And the justices denied two applications — one from members of the North Carolina General Assembly, the other from several groups, including the Trump campaign — that...

