Disbarred Atty Pleads Guilty To Stealing 9/11 Victim Funds

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A disbarred New York attorney pled guilty to stealing nearly $1 million that had been awarded from the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to his former client, a police officer who responded to the terrorist attacks almost 20 years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Gustavo Vila, 62, admitted in court that for more than three years, he lied to his client, a New York Police Department officer, and said the money he was owed hadn't yet been released by the compensation fund. Vila pled guilty to one count of theft of government funds and faces up to 10 years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS