AT&T Sued Again For Age Bias Over Multi-Step Layoffs

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A former AT&T sales director in her 50s sued the company on Thursday claiming it systematically clears out older workers and hides the discrimination with a phased layoff approach, echoing allegations AT&T has battled back for years. Judith Nymberg, who was fired last year after more than two decades with the telecom giant, told a Pennsylvania federal court that AT&T has embarked on a company-wide campaign to cull older members of its workforce in pursuit of a younger image. "AT&T has undertaken a massive effort to 'transform' and rebrand itself from yesterday's Ma Bell to a nimble, internet and cloud-based company...

