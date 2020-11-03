FERC Nixing Of NY Renewables Plan Likely To Be Litigated

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- On Sept. 4, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected the New York Independent System Operator Inc.'s proposed revisions to its buyer-side mitigation, or BSM, rules that sought to prioritize public policy resources, or PPRs — storage, wind, solar and other zero-emitting resources — in NYISO's installed capacity market, rather than prioritizing new resources purely on a least-cost basis.[1] While NYISO argued the state's carbon and nitrogen oxide emissions reduction goals mean that a resource's cost structure is no longer the best predictor of whether it will ultimately be developed, FERC held that NYISO's proposal was unduly discriminatory because it prioritized PPRs...

