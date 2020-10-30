Hartford Unit Backs McGuireWoods DQ In Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Hartford insurance unit is urging an Indiana federal court to uphold a magistrate judge's ruling disqualifying McGuireWoods LLP from representing a rival in their trade secrets dispute, arguing the firm ignored the insurer's explicit confirmation that it didn't consent to waive a conflict of interest stemming from its years as a McGuireWoods client. Thursday's response from Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co., or HSB, is the latest move in its monthslong tit-for-tat feud with OneCIS Insurance Co. to disqualify each others' counsel in a suit involving former Hartford employees who moved to OneCis and allegedly stole Hartford's trade secrets...

