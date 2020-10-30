FDA Says Groups Can't Sue Over Drug To Reduce Cattle Gas

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S Food and Drug Administration and an animal pharmaceutical company want a California federal court to toss allegations that federal regulators unlawfully approved a drug intended to reduce the amount of ammonia gas released by beef cattle and their waste. The FDA and Elanco Animal Health Inc. filed separate motions for dismissal Thursday urging the court to end litigation filed by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Food & Water Watch and Food Animal Concerns Trust. They say the groups don't have standing to pursue their claims that a drug administered to cattle to reduce the amount of ammonia gas emitted...

