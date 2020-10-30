UK Fines Marriott £18.4M For Major Data Breach

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 10:58 AM GMT) -- The U.K.'s data watchdog said on Friday that it has fined Marriott International £18.4 million ($23.7 million), a steep drop from the £99 million penalty that the regulator had initially proposed, after failings by the hotel group allowed a cyberattacker to steal the records of 339 million guests worldwide. The watchdog said that it has fined Marriott International for failing to keep the personal data of 339 million guests secure. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The Information Commissioner's Office said that it has fined Marriott International Inc. for failing to keep the personal data of millions of customers secure. The ICO said in...

