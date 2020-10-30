Law360's Pro Say: Supreme Court 'Packing,' Explained

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court just days before an election has sparked calls from Democrats for serious changes to the high court. What might those reforms look like? Is it fair to call them "court packing?" On this week's show, Law360's Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover joins us to break it all down, from the contentious backstory to a range of possible proposals. This Week Ep. 174: Supreme Court 'Packing,' Explained Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you...

