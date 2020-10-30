Insurer Sues Rival In $3.7M Project Damage Coverage Row

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Insurer Allied World Assurance Co. hit rival insurer Travelers Property Casualty Co. with a breach of contract suit in Florida federal court Thursday, seeking a declaration that Travelers is on the hook to cover at least some of the $3.7 million damages stemming from a botched water basin construction project. The joint venture contractor Garney/Wharton Smith had policies with both companies to cover aspects of the construction of a Tampa-area water treatment plant project, Allied said in its complaint. But the specifics of the contracts indicate that it is Travelers that is required to cover the damages that Wharton Smith incurred...

