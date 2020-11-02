GM Can't Ditch Contract Suit Over Car Rental Biz Losses

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge refused to hand General Motors Co. a win in a suit accusing the automaker of breaching its contract with a now-defunct car rental company by diverting a vehicle order to a rival, saying it's unclear if the car rental company's manager ordered vehicles from GM. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg denied GM's bid for summary judgment Friday, finding that it remains unclear if Napleton's Car Rental Center manager Rick Boyce placed an order with GM and whether a contract between the parties exists. "There is a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether Boyce was instructed to, and did,...

