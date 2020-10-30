Bankrupt Hertz Moves To OTC After Delisting From NYSE

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global announced Friday that its shares will begin trading exclusively on the over-the-counter markets under the ticker symbol HTZGQ, after its appeal to remain on the New York Stock Exchange failed. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in May with about $20 billion in debt, after which the NYSE said it would begin the delisting process. The exchange's board heard Hertz's appeal at a review hearing earlier this month and decided to delist and suspend trading of the company's shares — which traded under the HTZ ticker symbol — at the close of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS