Sportswear Co. Promises Fair Promotions To Settle EEOC Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Palm USA Inc. has agreed to shell out $420,000 as part of a deal to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the Chicago-based sportswear chain of unlawfully denying Black and Hispanic workers promotions. A consent decree filed Thursday in Illinois federal court requires Palm, which does business as City Sports, to pay damages to a class of workers whom it allegedly passed over for promotions and otherwise discriminated against because of their race, as well as to give certain Black and Hispanic workers the first shot at managerial positions. The parties filed a joint motion asking U.S. District...

