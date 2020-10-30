Pending NLRB Cases Reach 40-Year Low

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The number of cases pending before the National Labor Relations Board is at the lowest level in more than 40 years, the agency announced Friday, touting figures from a trio of offices as proof it's on track toward meeting its goals. The board said it was making good on its effort to reduce notoriously slow case processing times by 20% over four years, an initiative it launched in 2018. The agency issued 374 decisions during fiscal year 2020. "One of the most important responsibilities the board has in fulfilling its mission is to get parties their decisions as soon as possible,"...

