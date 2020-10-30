Imerys Gets Court OK For $223M Stalking Horse Bid

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has given her approval for a $223 million stalking horse bid for the assets of talc supplier Imerys Talc America from Canadian mining investment company Magris Resources. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein issued an order Thursday approving the bid by Magris Resources Canada Inc. and the proposed bid protections after Imerys said it had received no objections to the proposal. Toronto-based Magris and Imerys announced they had reached an agreement on the bid two weeks ago. "The combination of the North American talc business and our existing niobium business in Canada represents a unique opportunity to...

