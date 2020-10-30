Cisco Loses Bid To Tackle PTAB Denials Through Fed. Circ.

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday refused Cisco and Google's attempts to challenge the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying inter partes review petitions based on looming district court litigation. In a non-precedential order, the Federal Circuit shot down two appeals and a mandamus petition from Cisco Systems Inc., which was trying to challenge patents owned by Tel Aviv University's technology transfer office. Then it cited the Cisco ruling in refusing to take up Google LLC's appeal of its failed bid to invalidate a Uniloc 2017 LLC patent. Cisco wasn't able to overcome the fact that it's appealing an institution decision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS