Floyd Mayweather's Slogan Too Common, TTAB Says

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board issued a precedential ruling Thursday refusing to register boxer Floyd Mayweather's slogan "Past Present Future" as a trademark, saying it was too commonplace for trademark protection. Siding with a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner who refused to register the tagline as a trademark for T-shirts, the board ruled it was just a common phrase that consumers wouldn't view as a distinctive trademark. "'Past Present Future' has been widely used in various commercial settings to convey a familiar concept, namely one that is used to describe or recount the 'Past' (history/background), 'Present' (current state) and...

