CFPB Tells 9th Circ. Mortgage Services Firm Owes $8M

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday told the Ninth Circuit not to reverse a nearly $8 million judgment entered against an Ohio mortgage services company accused of misleadingly marketing a mortgage payment program. The agency pushed back in a brief against a wide-ranging appeal filed by Nationwide Biweekly Administration Inc., its subsidiary Loan Payment Administration LLC and owner Daniel S. Lipsky, telling the circuit court that no "separation-of-powers principle warrants going beyond that to give Nationwide the get-out-of-jail-free card it seeks." In Nationwide's 125-page opening brief for the appeal, the company challenged the timeliness of the case, the constitutionality of...

