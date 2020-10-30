Pfizer Unit Agrees To $4.2M Enviro Remediation In NJ

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Pfizer Inc. unit that owns a central New Jersey Superfund site agreed on Friday to pay $4.2 million for environmental restoration and preservation measures in areas damaged by historic chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing operations at the site. The settlement, negotiated between Wyeth Holdings LLC and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, provides that the money will be used to compensate the public for resources damage at the sprawling former industrial site in Bridgewater Township. The state agency will get a $1.4 million payment to conduct natural resource restoration projects in the state at its discretion. The company will also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS