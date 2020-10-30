Winstead Adds Foley & Lardner Labor Attorney In Dallas

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Winstead PC has added an attorney from Foley & Lardner LLP as a shareholder with its labor and employment team in Dallas. Taylor E. White joins the labor and employment practice group with experience representing business employers in policymaking, litigation and transactions, the firm announced Thursday. "This was a really great opportunity for me to spread my wings with a like-minded firm that approaches client service in a way that I like to approach it, which is [with] an eye towards the personal and emotional aspects that go into law," White told Law360 on Friday. "This was a good move for...

