Wawa Says Security Standards Bar Data Breach Claims

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:22 PM EST) -- Wawa Inc. told a Pennsylvania judge during arguments on Tuesday that contracts governing security protocols for credit and debit card information barred a group of financial institutions from pursuing common law negligence claims over a data breach at the convenience store chain. Gregory Parks, an attorney with Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP representing Wawa, argued that Wawa's contracts with financial institutions who issued payment cards incorporated clear language governing how participating retailers were supposed to protect consumer data and the extent to which banks or credit unions could recover damages following a breach. As a result, he said that financial institutions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS