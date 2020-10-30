MedMen Says Rival Manipulated City Into Denying Pot License

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Marijuana company MedMen is suing the city of Pasadena, California, after it was taken out of the running for one of the city's six retail licenses, hoping to stop the entire licensing process until it can be reinstated. MedMen says Pasadena caved to pressure from the company's competitors to draft a regulation that gave the city a chance to reevaluate MedMen's application and reject it. The petition, filed in California state court on Oct. 21, is asking for an injunction halting Pasadena's commercial cannabis licensing process altogether. MedMen also wants the city's decision on its application overturned, and the regulation that...

