TTAB Says .Sucks Domain Isn't A Trademark

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The company behind ".Sucks" websites cannot register the term as a trademark, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board said in a precedential ruling Thursday, because consumers view the name merely as a style of web address. The board ruled that the so-called generic top-level domain, or gTLD — which can be appended to any other term to form an address, like lawyers.sucks — did not function as a trademark for selling those addresses. "We find that .Sucks, as used by applicant and applied for in standard characters, will not be perceived as a source identifier," Judge Thomas W. Wellington wrote. "Rather, the...

