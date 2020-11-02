SocGen Sued For €130M For Bribing Ex-Dutch Housing Exec

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 10:06 PM GMT) -- SocGen became the latest big bank to face bribery accusations after a Dutch housing association sued in London for €130 million ($151 million) for allegedly making secret commission payments to its former treasurer in exchange for risky interest rate swap deals. In an Oct. 15 filing with the High Court, Stichting Vestia accused Societe Generale SA of bribing former executive Marcel de Vries into signing 19 disastrous derivatives trades between 2008 and 2011. The French investment bank allegedly transferred a total of €902,500 to an intermediary called First in Finance Alternatives, or FIFA, half of which was later paid out to...

